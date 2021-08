Celebrate the kickoff to Virginia Pridefest with the Scott's Addition Beverage District. Enjoy drinks specials and events throughout the day plus a chance to win a $25 gift card from your favorite establishment.

Participating Venues:

Ardent Craft Ales

Bingo Beer Co

Black Heath Meadery

Blue Bee Cider

Brambly Park Winery

Buskey Cider

Isley Brewing Company

Richmond Triangle Players

Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop

Strangeways

Three Notch'd Brewing

The Veil Brewing Co.

Väsen Brewing Company