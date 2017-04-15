Scott's Addition Insiders' Walking Tour

Join us for a behind-the-scenes look into the transformation of one of Richmond’s hottest neighborhoods. Scott’s Addition is undergoing an adaptive reuse renaissance as existing commercial buildings are converted to into modern residences, breweries, restaurants and working spaces. We’ll explore some of these exciting projects as we discuss the history and future of this lively neighborhood. Meet in front of the Hofheimer Building, 2818 West Broad Street.

$15 per person

$5 for Valentine Members

Walk-ups welcome.

Cash or check.

On-street parking.

Discover a new Richmond neighborhood each month! For Richmond natives and visitors alike, the Valentine’s neighborhood walking tours explore the history and evolution of Richmond’s diverse neighborhoods. Our tours go beyond the highlights, uncovering each neighborhood’s best kept secrets while sharing the stories and memories of residents.

This tour is presented as part of the Richmond History Tours program, a service of the Valentine. We offer a full schedule of walking and bus tours of city neighborhoods, waterways, parks, retail districts, historic sites and battlefields. Led by a master guide, a Richmond History Tour is the best way to experience the city's rich past, present and future.