Trick or treat for craft alcohol in Scott's Addition during the Scott's Addition Booz Crawl!

Party this Halloween weekend in Scott's Addition, Richmond's famous boozy craft alcohol neighborhood, on Saturday, 10/30, and crawl from producer to producer to try our awesome beers, ciders, meads, whiskeys, and wines.

Pick up a Booz Crawl stamp card, get five unique stamps from any of the participating alcohol producers, and be entered to win a $25 gift card individually for each location.

Costumes are encouraged!

Participants:

Ardent Craft Ales

Bingo Beer Co.

Black Heath Meadery

Brambly Park

Blue Bee Cider

Buskey Cider

Isley Brewing Company

Reservoir Distillery

Starr Hill RVA

Strangeways Brewing - Scott's Addition

Three Notch'd RVA Collab House

Vasen Brewing Company

The Veil Brewing Co.