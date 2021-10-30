Trick or treat for craft alcohol in Scott's Addition during the Scott's Addition Booz Crawl!
Party this Halloween weekend in Scott's Addition, Richmond's famous boozy craft alcohol neighborhood, on Saturday, 10/30, and crawl from producer to producer to try our awesome beers, ciders, meads, whiskeys, and wines.
Pick up a Booz Crawl stamp card, get five unique stamps from any of the participating alcohol producers, and be entered to win a $25 gift card individually for each location.
Costumes are encouraged!
Participants:
Ardent Craft Ales
Bingo Beer Co.
Black Heath Meadery
Brambly Park
Blue Bee Cider
Buskey Cider
Isley Brewing Company
Reservoir Distillery
Starr Hill RVA
Strangeways Brewing - Scott's Addition
Three Notch'd RVA Collab House
Vasen Brewing Company
The Veil Brewing Co.