The Science of Sound

Come hear and “see” what sound is all about! Sound waves become visible in this exciting performance that uses technology to transform sound into a multisensory experience. Caryn Lin uses her five-string electric violin, loop recorder, oscilloscope (a device that displays electronic signals and waveforms), and other special effect tools to create amazing soundscapes.
Performances take place at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
