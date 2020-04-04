Scalia/Ginsburg

An Opera by Derrick Wang

Inspired by the unlikely friendship of Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia, Derrick Wang’s charming comic opera Scalia/Ginsburg features actual lines from the justices’ opinions and speeches and musical nods to Handel, Mozart, and Puccini.

In a show that Opera Today calls “a perfect…jewel”, Scalia/Ginsburg will make its Virginia Opera debut as part of the acclaimed Variations Series at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk on Saturday, April 4 at 7 PM. Don’t miss this one-night-only presentation that’s been taking the opera world by storm.

Tickets are only $20 each. Purchase tickets by phone at 866.673.7282 or online at vaopera.org.

Scalia/Ginsburg is presented by special arrangement with Consequent Music.