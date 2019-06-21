Satellite Gallery Opening Reception: In Service

Free admission

MOCA Satellite Gallery at 600 22nd Street, Pavilion II

Celebrate the opening of In Service!

There are people in every community who hear a call to serve. They possess an innate desire to be part of something greater than themselves. There are many paths to answer that call, but in our region military service provides that path to many.

Everyone's experience in military service is different. Time spent on active duty can be a time of learning, of broadening horizons, and of finding clarity. It can also be one of challenges and hardship for both the service member and their families. Very often, when veterans leave the military, they know who they are and what they want from their lives.

The veterans in this exhibition wanted to answer another call: to create and to share their passions. They are all artists who live and create in our region. A unified desire to serve has borne the fruit of individual perspectives on art and art-making practices. Just like their time in service benefitted our freedoms, their time as artists enhances our cultural community.

In Service is organized by the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and curated by Heather Hakimzadeh, Curator.