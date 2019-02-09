"The Eternal Rose: A Lullaby of Love for All Ages" is a keepsake book that enlightens you as you read it. Are you stressed, overwhelmed? Consumed by too much information? Heart-break?Let Sarah West Love's poetic words unwind your mind, bringing you to stillness and release into the sensation of peace and buoyant inspiration.
Sarah West Love Signing
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
