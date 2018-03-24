Sarah Koenig + Julie Snyder: “Binge-Worthy Journalism”

Award-winning podcast “Serial” has become an internet sensation, downloaded more than 260 million times since it launched in 2014. Sarah Koenig, host and co-creator of “Serial,” began her career as a newspaper reporter and in 2004 became a producer for the radio show, “This American Life.” Julie Snyder is co-creator of “Serial” and for many years was the senior producer of “This American Life.” In 2013 Snyder and Koenig decided to try something new: making a show that does not follow the usual format of a different story every week, but instead making a show that covers one story over the course of an entire season. The format meant they could use all the tools of narrative journalism to report an in-depth story that featured twists, turns, tangents, and suspense along the way. “Serial” has received several awards, including the Peabody, Edward R. Murrow, duPont-Columbia, and Scripps Howard, as well as the Silver Gavel Award for Media and the Arts.