Sarah Koenig + Julie Snyder: “Binge-Worthy Journalism”

Award-winning podcast “Serial” has become an internet sensation, downloaded more than 260 million times since it launched in 2014. Sarah Koenig, host and co-creator of “Serial,” began her career as a newspaper reporter and in 2004 became a producer for the radio show, “This American Life.” Julie Snyder is co-creator of “Serial” and for many years was the senior producer of “This American Life.” In 2013 Snyder and Koenig decided to try something new: making a show that does not follow the usual format of a different story every week, but instead making a show that covers one story over the course of an entire season. The format meant they could use all the tools of narrative journalism to report an in-depth story that featured twists, turns, tangents, and suspense along the way. “Serial” has received several awards, including the Peabody, Edward R. Murrow, duPont-Columbia, and Scripps Howard, as well as the Silver Gavel Award for Media and the Arts.
Info
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
please enable javascript to view