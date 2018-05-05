Award-winning podcast Serial has become an internet sensation, downloaded more than 260 million times since it launched in 2014. Sarah Koenig, host and co-creator of Serial, began her career as a newspaper reporter and in 2004 became a producer for the radio show, This American Life. Julie Snyder is co-creator of Serial and for many years was the senior producer of This American Life. In 2013 Snyder and Koenig decided to try something new: making a show that does not follow the usual format of a different story every week, but instead making a show that covers one story over the course of an entire season. The format meant they could use all the tools of narrative journalism to report an in-depth story that featured twists, turns, tangents, and suspense along the way. Serial has received several awards, including the Peabody, Edward R. Murrow, duPont-Columbia, and Scripps Howard, as well as the Silver Gavel Award for Media and the Arts.
Sarah Koenig + Julie Snyder: "Binge-Worthy Journalism"
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
Most Popular
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more
Healing Foods
Kickshaws Market is a haven for people with dietary restrictions. more
A New Point of View
The Richmond home of George and Louise Freeman is a study in transformation. more