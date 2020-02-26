Sara Fitzgerald discusses new novel, THE POET'S GIRL, at One More Page Books. THE POET'S GIRL tells the story of a woman whose own story will never be fully known: the woman behind one of Eliot’s most treasured poems and a woman whose greatest act of love was to bury her side of their story. In the spirit of The Paris Wife and Loving Frank, THE POET'S GIRL brings to life another little-known woman behind a famous man.
Sara Fitzgerald discusses THE POET'S GIRL
One More Page Books 2200 N. Westmoreland Street, Arlington, Virginia 22213
