Sara D. November Gallery Opening – Making Meaning Through Art Making

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Making Meaning Through Art Making is a photography exhibition curated by art therapist, Elizabeth Hlavek, through her learnings from personal interviews with Holocaust survivors and artists, many of whom are featured in the 2008 film, As Seen Through These Eyes. This exhibit, part of her doctorate dissertation, is comprised of reproductions of artwork created by individuals from all over Europe, including those interred in such concentration camps as Auschwitz, Dachau, Gurs and Terezin. As an art therapist, Hlavek hopes people will walk away from this exhibition recognizing the “individual within the masses” and how art can play a role in healing and surviving.

On Tuesday, April 21 at 7:00pm, as part of our Yom Hashoah programming with the Virginia Holocaust Museum, the Weinstein JCC will show the film, As Seen Through These Eyes, and immediately following, welcome Elizabeth Hlavek to discuss her exhibit and the role of art making during the Holocaust

This show will be in the Sara D. November Gallery March 12 – April 12.

Sponsored by Hirschler

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
8042856500
