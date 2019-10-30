Sara D. November Gallery Opening – Lynn Goldstein: Transitions

The Weinstein JCC is delighted to show the landscapes paintings of artist, Lynn Goldstein, in the Sara D. November Gallery. To, Lynn, nature is her oasis of the mind. While among the trees, she says she can almost feel the pulsating life force and the land is a living, almost sentient environment. Through the process of using texture, light, shadow, and heightened, sometimes vibrant colors, she expresses the emotions she derives from being in nature. In addition to painting landscapes, Lynn has found opportunities to explore her roots as a Jewish American through her work on installations. Two such installations, Diaspora and Treatise, are examples of Lynn’s ability to move outside her comfort zone to communicate artistically in new ways.

About the Artist

Lynn Goldstein has exhibited widely, winning awards, in nationally juried exhibitions and galleries, and her work is enjoyed in private and public collections throughout the United States and Europe, including the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the Schar Cancer Institute, and the United States Department of State. Notably, one of her paintings was selected for the permanent collection in the Jean-Haffen Museum in Dinan, France. Additionally, Lynn was one of fifteen American artists selected to participate in the Caravan multi-cultural and international art project which took place at National Cathedral in Washington, DC and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in NYC in 2014. Her installation work exploring her Jewish roots was selected for exhibition at the Smithsonian S Dillon Ripley Center in Washington, D.C. in 2015.

Sponsored by Hirschler

FREE and open to the public.

This show will run in the Sara D. November Gallery October 30 – December 20.