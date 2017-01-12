Sara D. November Gallery Opening: Children of the Weinstein JCC

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

The Weinstein JCC loves helping children become strong, creative, connected members of our community! Thousands of children make their way through our doors each year participating in Preschool, Kids’ Place, camps and programs. Over the course of this six-week period, Patrons and community members will get to experience beautiful, whimsical works from the children of the Center.

This show will run in the Sara D. November Gallery at the Weinstein JCC through March 9.

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

804-285-6500

