The Santaland Diaries

This outrageous holiday comedy stars Crumpet, a rebel without a Claus, who recounts his true-life tale of being an out-of-work writer doing a stint as a Macy’s department store elf. His encounters, as an Elf during the season of forced joy, have become a delightful cult classic for those in need of a holly-jolly antidote! A delightfully absurd look at the commercial Christmas season, Sedaris’ sharp and hilarious observations have rapidly become one of the nation’s most popular holiday shows.

WARNING: RECOMMENDED FOR MATURE AUDIENCES DUE TO LANGUAGE AND SUBJECT MATTER

Please Note: An Open-Caption Performance of this production will be available on Saturday, December 14 at 8:00pm.