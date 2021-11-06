Santa's Stocking Old Fashioned Craft Bazaar

November 6 & 7, 2021 | Princess Anne Recreation Center​

November 20 & 21, 2021 | Kempsville Recreation Center

9 am - 5 pm on Saturdays; 10 am - 4 pm on Sundays

An annual holiday tradition, this event features different craft vendors each weekend. Crafters will be selling unique handmade items, everything from stocking stuffers to fine works of art, all at budget-friendly prices. The event is free and open to the public!

Bring the kids for photos with Santa...the first opportunity in Virginia Beach! Santa Hours: Saturday 11 am - 2 pm, Sunday 1 pm - 4 pm, visits are free, varied prices for professional photos (no personal cameras please.)

Food will be available for purchase from local vendors.