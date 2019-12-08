Santa's Funky Hawaiian Christmas Cabaret

Global warming has got Santa all turned around this year, sipping mai tais on the beach instead of eggnog by the fire. Our talented cast of elves will be singing classic Christmas songs with a mash-up of upbeat holiday fun. Get funky with us and prepared to be lei’d!

December 8 at 6:30pm - Dinner provided - $60.00

December 14 at 6:30pm - $25.00

December 15 at 6:30pm - $25.00

December 21 at 6:30pm - $25.00

December 22 at 6:30pm - Dinner provided - $60.00

StageCoach Theatre

20937 Ashburn Road

Suites 115 and 120

Ashburn, VA 20147