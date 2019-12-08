Santa's Funky Hawaiian Christmas Cabaret

to Google Calendar - Santa's Funky Hawaiian Christmas Cabaret - 2019-12-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Santa's Funky Hawaiian Christmas Cabaret - 2019-12-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Santa's Funky Hawaiian Christmas Cabaret - 2019-12-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Santa's Funky Hawaiian Christmas Cabaret - 2019-12-08 18:00:00

StageCoach Theatre 20937 Ashburn Road Suites 115 and 120, Virginia 20147

Global warming has got Santa all turned around this year, sipping mai tais on the beach instead of eggnog by the fire. Our talented cast of elves will be singing classic Christmas songs with a mash-up of upbeat holiday fun. Get funky with us and prepared to be lei’d!

December 8 at 6:30pm - Dinner provided - $60.00

December 14 at 6:30pm - $25.00

December 15 at 6:30pm - $25.00

December 21 at 6:30pm - $25.00

December 22 at 6:30pm - Dinner provided - $60.00

StageCoach Theatre

20937 Ashburn Road

Suites 115 and 120

Ashburn, VA 20147

Info

StageCoach Theatre 20937 Ashburn Road Suites 115 and 120, Virginia 20147 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance, Vacation & Holiday
571-477-9444
to Google Calendar - Santa's Funky Hawaiian Christmas Cabaret - 2019-12-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Santa's Funky Hawaiian Christmas Cabaret - 2019-12-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Santa's Funky Hawaiian Christmas Cabaret - 2019-12-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Santa's Funky Hawaiian Christmas Cabaret - 2019-12-08 18:00:00
Help Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular