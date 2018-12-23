Santa Claus is Coming to The Cavalier

Experience the magic of the historic Cavalier Hotel as we kick off the holiday season with a special visit from Santa EVERY Saturday and Sunday in December from NOW until Christmas.

Santa’s sleigh touches down at 10:00 a.m. and he will be available for photos in our beautifully decorated lobby until the reindeer whisk him away at 2:00 p.m.

**12/09 will be from 1pm-4pm

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Saturday, December 8th and Saturday, December 15th from 8:00am to 2:00pm, join us for breakfast, lunch or Sunday brunch with Santa at Becca — in addition to a kid-friendly meal, there will be cookie decorating, pictures with Santa, and lots more. Call (757) 965-9899 for more details and to reserve your spot.

Before your visit any other weekend, don’t forget to make reservations to dine at Becca for breakfast, lunch or Sunday brunch: call (757) 965-9899 to book TODAY.

Our beautifully renovated resort hotel and grounds are the picture perfect place to start a new holiday tradition the whole family will love and create memories they will cherish for a lifetime.