Sanger Series: The Institutionalization of Gender Disparities in Science

Despite progress, gender disparities in science persist. Women remain underrepresented in the scientific workforce and under-rewarded for their contributions.

In this talk, informatics expert Cassidy R. Sugimoto, Ph.D., examines multiple layers of gender disparities in science, triangulating data from bibliometric data and social surveys to provide a broader perspective on the gendered nature of scientific communication. The science of science provides a novel lens to evaluate these issues, drawing upon theories from sociology of science and utilizing new developments in scientometrics.

Sugimoto examines gender disparities in terms of contributions to scientific articles, disparities in productivity and the impact of scientific work, including factors from grant funding to parenting, as well as the ways in which the pandemic has amplified these disparities. Ultimately, she reflects on the science policy implications of this evidence and what institutions can do to improve equity and justice in scholarly communication.

