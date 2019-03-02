Samedi Gras Celebration at Breaux Vineyards

Kick-off Mardi Gras a few days early with your Cajun cousins at Breaux Vineyards! Our annual Samedi Gras Celebration takes place on Saturday, March 2nd in our NOLA style tasting room. Samedi Gras is a Saturday celebration of the traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras, and a festive and lively event not to be missed. Space is limited and we encourage tickets in advance. Enjoy fun dancing, festive beads, masks, king cake, costume contest, and your favorite Breaux wines. Live music with Billy Thompson Band and the infamous Voodoo Blues! We'll also be selling delicious Cajun cuisine!