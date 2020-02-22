Samedi Gras Celebration at Breaux Vineyards

Kick-off Mardi Gras a few days early with your Cajun cousins at Breaux Vineyards! Our annual Samedi Gras Celebration takes place on Saturday February 22nd in our NOLA style tasting room. Samedi Gras is a Saturday celebration of the traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras, and a festive and lively event not to be missed. Space is limited and we encourage tickets in advance. Enjoy fun dancing, festive beads, king cake, costume contest, and your favorite Breaux wines. Live music with the Voodoo Blues! We’ll also be selling delicious Cajun cuisine!

$15.00 per person + tax

$12.00 per Cellar Club Members + tax

Ticket includes: admission, live music, souvenir glass, beads, and a King cake sample

*Tastings NOT included*

All tickets will be held at the door– when you arrive you will check in with our host. Make sure you have your ID ready. Under 21 are permitted but not encouraged. We do not permit outside food in our indoor spaces, and please leave your pets at home.