One of the first independent musicians to harness the power of YouTube and social media, Sam Tsui has created and grown a social media following of over five million loyal fans who call themselves the #Samily. His videos, including covers, medleys, and mashups, have amassed over 500 million views on YouTube alone. Each new release, including his latest single, “A Million Pieces,” contributes to his ever-expanding worldwide fanbase. Turning digital success into ticket sales, Tsui has toured both domestically and internationally, opening for artists such as Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande, and most recently DNCE.

This is a Moss Arts Center Student Ambassador’s Choice event.