The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC's 70th Anniversary Platinum Fashion Show Luncheon & Auction

In partnership with Bloomingdale’s, The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC will host its 70th Anniversary Platinum Celebration Fashion Show Luncheon and Auction at The Ritz-Carlton Tysons’s Corner (1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA 22102) on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Event ticket sales, “Gift-for-Gift” luxury items and live and silent auction proceeds will provide direct support to local programs including Turning Point Center—a transitional housing program meeting the needs of young homeless mothers and their children in the heart of Northwest Washington, DC, Camp Happyland—a sprawling 220-acre residential camping facility in Central Virginia has offering activities for local children from low-income families and a new Anti-Human Trafficking Program—providing 24-hour emergency response designed to bring restoration to women and men who have been exploited.

For additional fashion show event info, as well as ticket and sponsorship opportunities, visit salvationarmynca.org/2019fashionshow and join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram @dcauxiliary.

The Salvation Army donates 100% of funds raised for disaster relief efforts and 82 cents of every dollar is used to support the 7,600 centers of operation nationwide. Learn more or donate today by visiting SalvationArmyNCA.org.