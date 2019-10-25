The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC's 70th Anniversary Platinum Fashion Show Luncheon & Auction

to Google Calendar - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC's 70th Anniversary Platinum Fashion Show Luncheon & Auction - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC's 70th Anniversary Platinum Fashion Show Luncheon & Auction - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC's 70th Anniversary Platinum Fashion Show Luncheon & Auction - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC's 70th Anniversary Platinum Fashion Show Luncheon & Auction - 2019-10-25 10:00:00

Ritz Carlton Tysons Corner 1700 Tysons Blvd., McLean, Virginia 22102

In partnership with Bloomingdale’s, The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC will host its 70th Anniversary Platinum Celebration Fashion Show Luncheon and Auction at The Ritz-Carlton Tysons’s Corner (1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA 22102) on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Event ticket sales, “Gift-for-Gift” luxury items and live and silent auction proceeds will provide direct support to local programs including Turning Point Center—a transitional housing program meeting the needs of young homeless mothers and their children in the heart of Northwest Washington, DC, Camp Happyland—a sprawling 220-acre residential camping facility in Central Virginia has offering activities for local children from low-income families and a new Anti-Human Trafficking Program—providing 24-hour emergency response designed to bring restoration to women and men who have been exploited.

For additional fashion show event info, as well as ticket and sponsorship opportunities, visit salvationarmynca.org/2019fashionshow and join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram @dcauxiliary.

The Salvation Army donates 100% of funds raised for disaster relief efforts and 82 cents of every dollar is used to support the 7,600 centers of operation nationwide. Learn more or donate today by visiting SalvationArmyNCA.org.

Info

Ritz Carlton Tysons Corner 1700 Tysons Blvd., McLean, Virginia 22102 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
202-756-2618
to Google Calendar - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC's 70th Anniversary Platinum Fashion Show Luncheon & Auction - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC's 70th Anniversary Platinum Fashion Show Luncheon & Auction - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC's 70th Anniversary Platinum Fashion Show Luncheon & Auction - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Washington, DC's 70th Anniversary Platinum Fashion Show Luncheon & Auction - 2019-10-25 10:00:00
Join the Party

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular