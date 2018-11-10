Salute to Service

Join the celebration on Saturday, November 10th to salute the service of the men, women, and families in the military and our community who help prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies.

The celebration is the largest fundraising event of the year for the American Red Cross in the National Capital Region. Funds raised are transformed into services delivered every day in our community. Hundreds of military, government, corporate and community leaders join together for an inspirational evening that supports the programs of the American Red Cross in the National Capital Region.

Hilton McLean Tysons Corner 7920 Jones Branch Drive, Virginia 22102 View Map
