Salute to Service: United States Air Force

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Have you ever wondered what it was like to serve in the military? Join us to hear first-hand accounts from those who took the oath of enlistment. In this installment of our series, we will be celebrating the 74th birthday of the United States Air Force. Join Kyndall Drumheller, Research & Policy Manager, as she speaks with Air Force veterans and Virginia War Memorial volunteers, Wilton Curtis and John Szeker, on what it was like to serve on active duty.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Short link: https://bit.ly/3jX6YVA

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eOacEoeJTa64U3RETBNpKQ

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
804-786-2060
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Salute to Service: United States Air Force - 2021-09-16 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Salute to Service: United States Air Force - 2021-09-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Salute to Service: United States Air Force - 2021-09-16 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Salute to Service: United States Air Force - 2021-09-16 14:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular