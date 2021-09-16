Salute to Service: United States Air Force

Have you ever wondered what it was like to serve in the military? Join us to hear first-hand accounts from those who took the oath of enlistment. In this installment of our series, we will be celebrating the 74th birthday of the United States Air Force. Join Kyndall Drumheller, Research & Policy Manager, as she speaks with Air Force veterans and Virginia War Memorial volunteers, Wilton Curtis and John Szeker, on what it was like to serve on active duty.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

