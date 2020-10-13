Have you ever wondered what it is like to serve in the military? Join us to hear first-hand accounts from those who took the oath of enlistment. In this series, we will cover each of the branches of the Armed Forces. This program will commemorate the 245th anniversary of the birth of the United States Navy. Hear from Captain Chris Knaggs as he shares his experience serving in the United States Navy aboard a submarine and working with some of the nation’s top scientists during the Cold War.
Salute to Service: U.S. Navy
to
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
Oct 6, 2020
Oct 6, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more