Salute to Service: U.S. Navy

Have you ever wondered what it is like to serve in the military? Join us to hear first-hand accounts from those who took the oath of enlistment. In this series, we will cover each of the branches of the Armed Forces. This program will commemorate the 245th anniversary of the birth of the United States Navy. Hear from Captain Chris Knaggs as he shares his experience serving in the United States Navy aboard a submarine and working with some of the nation’s top scientists during the Cold War.