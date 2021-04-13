Salute to Service: Military Children

Join us to celebrate the Month of the Military Child with a special edition of Salute to Service. This program will explore and celebrate the experiences of dependent children of military families. We will speak with Martha Martin and Brandy Disbennett-Albrecht about their childhoods, growing up in Navy and Coast Guard families, and all of the sacrifices military children make for the community.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cJel7JnqQx6FIh4ixoWqrw

Short link: http://bit.ly/38lmaqv