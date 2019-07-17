“Salsa Dance” starts July 17

Summer is the perfect season for sultry beats, Latin music & movement! Award-winning ballroom dancers Alan Golombek and wife Thuy will guide students through 6 lessons starting with basics and ending with more advanced steps. Come practice the timing and footwork of this very festive and popular Latin Dance.

Salsa Dance

Adults and Teens

Single Course Fee: $79

Couple Course Fee: $126

Single Member Course Fee: $67

Couple Member Course Fee: $107

Wednesdays, July 17-August 21

(6 Weeks) 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Instructor Alan Golombek

Pre-registration required.

or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787

Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm

This program is offered at:

Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/PWC, 9419 Battle Street, Manassas, Virginia, 20110, United States

