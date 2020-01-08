Salsa Dance class @Center for the Arts starts Wed. Jan. 8

Start off 2020 with sultry beats, Latin music & movement. Learn the basic beginner steps of Salsa in a 4-week session. Award-winning ballroom dancers Alan Golombek and wife Thuy will teach fundamental timing and footwork of this very popular Latin Dance.

Salsa Dance Class

Teens & Adults

Course Fee Single: $45 Member/$53 Non-Member

Course Fee Couple: $71 Member/$84 Non-Member

Wednesdays January 8 – January 29

(4 lessons) 7:00-8:00pm

Instructor: Alan Golombek

Pre-registration required. Sign up online HERE​

or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787

Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm