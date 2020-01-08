Salsa Dance class @Center for the Arts starts Wed. Jan. 8

Start off 2020 with sultry beats, Latin music & movement. Learn the basic beginner steps of Salsa in a 4-week session. Award-winning ballroom dancers Alan Golombek and wife Thuy will teach fundamental timing and footwork of this very popular Latin Dance.
Salsa Dance Class
Teens & Adults
Course Fee Single: $45 Member/$53 Non-Member
Course Fee Couple: $71 Member/$84 Non-Member
Wednesdays January 8 – January 29
(4 lessons) 7:00-8:00pm
Instructor: Alan Golombek
Pre-registration required. Sign up online HERE
or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787
Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm