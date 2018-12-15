Sally Scott Guynn Event

to Google Calendar - Sally Scott Guynn Event - 2018-12-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sally Scott Guynn Event - 2018-12-15 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sally Scott Guynn Event - 2018-12-15 13:00:00 iCalendar - Sally Scott Guynn Event - 2018-12-15 13:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Humorous shenanigans from a fictional cast of animal characters in "The Tortoise Tales" by Richmond author/artist Sally Scott Guynn will pique middle grade readers' interest in nature and wildlife while offering them models for dealing with social conflict such as acceptance, bullying, personal hygiene and more.

Info
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Sally Scott Guynn Event - 2018-12-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sally Scott Guynn Event - 2018-12-15 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sally Scott Guynn Event - 2018-12-15 13:00:00 iCalendar - Sally Scott Guynn Event - 2018-12-15 13:00:00
Indulge Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular