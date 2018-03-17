SALAAM: Exploring Muslim Cultures Performance

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Free, no tickets required

The Moss Arts Center celebrates the voices and creative work of Virginia Tech students, developed in collaboration with visiting artists Omar Offendum, Saba Taj, and Karim Nagi throughout the 2017-2018 academic year.

This program is part of the Moss Arts Center project, SALAAM: Exploring Muslim Cultures. This project is made possible by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals; Building Bridges: Arts Culture and Identity, a component of the Doris Duke

Charitable Foundation; and the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
