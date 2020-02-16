First prize winner at the 2018 Dublin International Piano Competition, Sae Yoon Chon has won numerous awards including second prize at the 2017 Jose Iturbi International Piano Competition and first prize at the 2012 Hanoi International Piano Competition, among many others. He began playing piano at the age of six and made his debut with the Cleveland Orchestra at the age of 18. In May 2020, Chon performs debut recitals at Carnegie Hall in New York and Wigmore Hall in London.