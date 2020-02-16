Sae Yoon Chon: World of the Piano

Sae Yoon Chon

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m./ Armstrong Concert Hall / First prize winner at the 2018 Dublin International Piano Competition, Sae Yoon Chon has won numerous awards including second prize at the 2017 Jose Iturbi International Piano Competition and first prize at the 2012 Hanoi International Piano Competition, among many others. He began playing piano at the age of six and made his debut with the Cleveland Orchestra at the age of 18. In May 2020, Chon performs debut recitals at Carnegie Hall in New York and Wigmore Hall in London. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for senior citizens and $12 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this performance at the venue. Shenandoah University faculty and staff are eligible for complimentary or discounted tickets for most performances, pending availability. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students two hours prior to this performance.