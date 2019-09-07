Join S.P. O’Farrell, author of “Simone LaFray and the Chocolatiers’ Ball,” for a book signing! The event will take place at the Winchester Book Gallery in Winchester, VA, on 9/7 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. When an infamous thief comes to Paris, genius middle-schooler Simone LaFray must use the connections she inherited from her spy mother to track him down and prevent him from stealing a famous painting—on top of taking care of her younger sister, working in the family pastry shop, and helping her father prepare for the world-renowned Chocolatiers’ Ball!
S.P. O'Farrell Book Signing
Winchester Book Gallery 7 N Loudoun Street , Winchester, Virginia 22601
Winchester Book Gallery 7 N Loudoun Street , Winchester, Virginia 22601 View Map
Talks & Readings
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more