S.P. O'Farrell Book Signing

to Google Calendar - S.P. O'Farrell Book Signing - 2019-09-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - S.P. O'Farrell Book Signing - 2019-09-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - S.P. O'Farrell Book Signing - 2019-09-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - S.P. O'Farrell Book Signing - 2019-09-07 11:00:00

Winchester Book Gallery 7 N Loudoun Street , Winchester, Virginia 22601

Join S.P. O’Farrell, author of “Simone LaFray and the Chocolatiers’ Ball,” for a book signing! The event will take place at the Winchester Book Gallery in Winchester, VA, on 9/7 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. When an infamous thief comes to Paris, genius middle-schooler Simone LaFray must use the connections she inherited from her spy mother to track him down and prevent him from stealing a famous painting—on top of taking care of her younger sister, working in the family pastry shop, and helping her father prepare for the world-renowned Chocolatiers’ Ball!

Info

Winchester Book Gallery 7 N Loudoun Street , Winchester, Virginia 22601 View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - S.P. O'Farrell Book Signing - 2019-09-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - S.P. O'Farrell Book Signing - 2019-09-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - S.P. O'Farrell Book Signing - 2019-09-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - S.P. O'Farrell Book Signing - 2019-09-07 11:00:00
Fill Your Plate

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular