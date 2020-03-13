S'mores Night

Hark Vineyards 1465 Davis Shop Road, Earlysville, Virginia 22936

As the weather starts getting warmer and the days start getting longer, it seems like a great time to have a S'mores night! Come hang out with us Friday, March 13, we will be staying open late, till 8. S'mores kits will be available for purchase: one kit for $3 or two for $5. Each kit makes about 4 s'mores. Bring the family and your friends, and enjoy some time around the fires.

Info

Hark Vineyards 1465 Davis Shop Road, Earlysville, Virginia 22936 View Map
Food & Drink Event
