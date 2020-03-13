As the weather starts getting warmer and the days start getting longer, it seems like a great time to have a S'mores night! Come hang out with us Friday, March 13, we will be staying open late, till 8. S'mores kits will be available for purchase: one kit for $3 or two for $5. Each kit makes about 4 s'mores. Bring the family and your friends, and enjoy some time around the fires.
S'mores Night
Hark Vineyards 1465 Davis Shop Road, Earlysville, Virginia 22936
Hark Vineyards 1465 Davis Shop Road, Earlysville, Virginia 22936 View Map
Food & Drink Event
Feb 20, 2020
Feb 20, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more