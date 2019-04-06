You might find Ryan Keberle in a movie studio, laying down tracks for filmmakers like Woody Allen, or in the pit on Broadway, playing in hits like In the Heights, on tour with innovators like Sufjan Stevens, or in the classroom at Hunter College, where he’s inspiring a new generation of players as director of the jazz program. A gifted composer, arranger, and educator, Keberle is also a “relentlessly prolific sideman” (JazzTimes) who has performed five Grammy Award-winning records. All About Jazz wrote: "In just over a decade, Keberle has become one of the most in-demand trombonists on the scene, and he's done so by using his considerable technique to communicate with, rather than play at, the people who encounter his horn. Keberle keeps wide-ranging company, working with everybody from compositional queen Maria Schneider to pop/R&B superstar Alicia Keys, but his raison d'être isn't diversification; he's all about touching the soul through sound means." Get ready for an evening of mind-blowing invention with this multi-talented artist.
Ryan Keberle, trombone
Attucks Theatre 1010 Church St, Virginia 23510
Concerts & Live Music
Mar 30, 2019
