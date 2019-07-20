Splash & Dash is a USA Triathlon national series that provides a fun, safe introduction to multisport. Without the biggest barrier to entry in multsport – the bike – Splash and Dash offers kids a chance to race in a multisport format without the added experience and expense that biking requires. Therefore, any kid who knows how to swim can therefore enjoy this awesome race experience. All ages 17 and under encouraged to participate. The RVA Splash and Dash Series is a 4-race series held in partnership with local swim teams. The mission is to provide kids a safe, fun introduction to multisport. Each race includes a short swim followed by a short run with the last race also including a parent – child relay! Participants compete in each race to win series awards.

Packet Pickup will take place at Endorphin Fitness at 8908 Patterson Ave. Richmond, Va 25229, on Friday July 19th from 5-7 pm. Burkwood is the last in the 4 race Splash and Dash Series and will include an adult/child race.

Additional info: http://endorphinfitness.com/rva-splash-dash/