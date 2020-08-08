RVA RIMBY Festival

Libbie Mill Midtown 4901 Libbie Mill E Blve, Virginia 23230

The RVA RIMBY Festival is a FREE fundraiser festival put on by Beyond Boundaries to promote Richmond. The Right In My Back Yard (RIMBY) highlights unique and special business and non profits that make Richmond the amazing city it is! Beyond Boundaries is a nonprofit that offers outdoor adventures to individuals with disabilities, at risk youth, veterans, and substance recovery programs. RIMBY will have over 25 local vendors with games to play and prizes to win, live music, food and beverages by local trucks and breweries, and a BBQ competition!! You're not going to want to miss this festival!

Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor, Sports
8046155999
