RVA Krampus Walk 2018

RVA Krampus Walk

Date: 12/8/2018

Time: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Location: Citizen Burger Bar Carytown

Address: 2907 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/771517053188679/

Website: rvakrampus.com

Description:

Beginning at Citizen Burger Bar Carytown, with a mid-way stop and costume contest at the Aquarian Bookshop and finishing up back at Citizen Burger for an after party and drink specials. We gather at 5:30pm to go over "Krampus Kode" rules and the walk will begin at 6pm. Bring your horns, birch switches, drums, and cow bells! WE WANT LOTS OF NOISE this year (bells of all kinds, hand drums, etc)! RED VEIN ARMY will be holding their annual toy drive, Krampus Kinder Nacht that will benefit Scares That Care!(http://scaresthatcare.org/), which is a 501(c) charity organization that is dedicated to uniting horror fans to help sick kids and women fight breast cancer. Bring *unwrapped* toys to donate.

Please check out the rules for participation and other info on our website: http://www.rvakrampus.com

Price: Free