Russia’s finest young string ensemble, the Russian String Orchestra returns to the Center with its acclaimed virtuosity, high energy, and warmth. Under the baton of founder and music director, Misha Rachlevsky, the ensemble is recognized internationally for its quality, depth, and the variety of its repertoire. This program exemplifies the ensemble’s versatility by playing works ranging from Mendelssohn’s popular Octet for Strings to works by contemporary composers. The Russian String Orchestra has met critical acclaim including the Critics Choice in London’s Gramophone and Critics Choice in The New York Times.
Russian String Orchestra
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
