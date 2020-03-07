Russian National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet / Carmen

to Google Calendar - Russian National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet / Carmen - 2020-03-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Russian National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet / Carmen - 2020-03-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Russian National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet / Carmen - 2020-03-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Russian National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet / Carmen - 2020-03-07 20:00:00

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

With lush music and exquisite grace, the Russian National Ballet returns to the Center to perform two of the world's greatest ballets: Romeo and Juliet together with Carmen. Both ballets express the torments of love. Young love, bursting with exhilarating passion, is at the heart of Romeo and Juliet, with the perilous fate for the star-crossed lovers. While with Carmen, it is unrequited love, burning with obsession that is at the center of this beautifully tragic ballet. Under the direction of the legendary Bolshoi principal dancer Elena Radchenko, the company brings both timeless classics to life, articulating the nuances of love through expressive dance, elegant costumes, and lavish sets.

Info

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Dance, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Russian National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet / Carmen - 2020-03-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Russian National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet / Carmen - 2020-03-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Russian National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet / Carmen - 2020-03-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Russian National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet / Carmen - 2020-03-07 20:00:00
Help Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular