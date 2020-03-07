Russian National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet / Carmen

With lush music and exquisite grace, the Russian National Ballet returns to the Center to perform two of the world's greatest ballets: Romeo and Juliet together with Carmen. Both ballets express the torments of love. Young love, bursting with exhilarating passion, is at the heart of Romeo and Juliet, with the perilous fate for the star-crossed lovers. While with Carmen, it is unrequited love, burning with obsession that is at the center of this beautifully tragic ballet. Under the direction of the legendary Bolshoi principal dancer Elena Radchenko, the company brings both timeless classics to life, articulating the nuances of love through expressive dance, elegant costumes, and lavish sets.