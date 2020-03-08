Russian National Ballet: Cinderella

Some stories never grow old, they only grow more magical and endearing. So is the case with the timeless fairytale Cinderella. This family favorite of finding true love and meeting adversity with grace and kindness will be extravagantly brought to life by the world-renowned Russian National Ballet, known their grand productions of treasured classics. When sweet-natured Cinderella is forbidden to attend the royal ball, she is heartbroken, but then Cinderella’s fairy godmother appears and transforms her fate, at least until midnight. Ballet novices and aficionados will delight with the jubilant music, gorgeous scenery, sumptuous costumes, and enduring beauty of Cinderella.

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Dance, Theater & Dance
