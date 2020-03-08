Some stories never grow old, they only grow more magical and endearing. So is the case with the timeless fairytale Cinderella. This family favorite of finding true love and meeting adversity with grace and kindness will be extravagantly brought to life by the world-renowned Russian National Ballet, known their grand productions of treasured classics. When sweet-natured Cinderella is forbidden to attend the royal ball, she is heartbroken, but then Cinderella’s fairy godmother appears and transforms her fate, at least until midnight. Ballet novices and aficionados will delight with the jubilant music, gorgeous scenery, sumptuous costumes, and enduring beauty of Cinderella.
Russian National Ballet: Cinderella
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Dance, Theater & Dance
Nov 21, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more