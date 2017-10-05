Russian Grand Ballet presents Swan Lake

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall 3001 N. Beauregard St , Virginia 22331

Only one opportunity to see the Russian Grand Ballet's full-length classical production of one of the world's most famous ballet - Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, including the rarely seen Waltz of the Black Swans, and featuring Russia's brightest ballet stars.

Odette, a beautiful princess, falls under the spell of an evil sorcerer. Only Prince Siegfried's devotion can save her.

Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake combines pure romanticism and tragedy, in a magical tale of love and deception. The glorious score and gravity-defying choreography have enchanted audiences for over a century, and continue to inspire new generations of dancers and music lovers of all ages.

