The Richmond World Affairs Council presents its January Program:

"Russian Disinformation and the U.S. Response: Lessons from the Cold War"

- a public lecture and book signing with Dr. Seth Jones from the Center of Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Details:

Our distinguished speaker, Dr. Seth Jones, is director of the Transnational Threats Project and senior adviser to the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). He is also an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

An expert on counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, and covert action, he served as representative for the Commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and was adviser to the commanding general of the U.S. Special Operations Forces in Afghanistan.

A signed copy of his most recent book “A Covert Action: Reagan, the CIA, and the Cold War Struggle in Poland” (2018) will be available for purchase after the presentation.

Join us for an informative evening lecture and connect with other engaged members of the Richmond Community to discuss important foreign affairs matters!

For more information and to RSVP, please visit: http://www.richmondworldaffairs.org/our-events/russian-disinformation/