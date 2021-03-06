Les Yeux du Monde is pleased to present Russ Warren: The Disciple from March 6 – May 16, 2021. This show features a series of large vertical diptychs that pay homage to other artists Warren admires and has studied through the years, from the Spanish master Pablo Picasso and the Oaxacan Rufino Tamayo to his former teacher at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Earl Staley. Picasso inspired Warren’s larger than life “combines” merging several facial profiles into one; Tamayo, the magical creatures, and Staley—with whom Warren also exhibited in an early site specific show in Beaumont TX in 1976 and in the 1984 Venice Biennale—stoked Warren’s work ethic and insatiable curiosity and study of other great artists’ works.

This selection of paintings will include large 78 x 42” vertical diptychs he worked on while in transition between his old studio over the W.G. Clark designed Les Yeux du Monde gallery, (many completed in the garage) and his new studio space designed by Josh Stastny. One of the first new studio paintings was an over-life-sized “portrait” celebrating Dr. Anthony Fauci with bright red head and open mouth tirelessly warning the public while yellow virus forms dance and multiply across the right side of the painting’s surface. His triptych Deep into August also evokes the seemingly endless and strange nature of “time” during the ongoing pandemic. Warren evokes the fiery hellish spaces of anguish in the side panels of this triptych, yet, as is often the case with Warren’s work, humor and hope reign in its central panel. Other paintings like Pineapple Ascending, Bounty at Wolf Trap and his dancing and levitating guitars are hopeful images of resurrection after struggle and pain.

Numerous exhibitions, reviews and articles chronicle Warren’s artistic journey from his early days in Houston, Albuquerque and San Antonio through his widely and internationally exhibited Neo Expressionist work of the 1980s and his continued probing and artistic innovating of the following decades evident in his 2015 Survey exhibition Russ Warren: Works. The Disciple reveals an artist wrestling with the greats, just as Picasso did throughout his oeuvre, but also still striving and surprising with his own unique language and contributions, a master to be studied as well.

There will be an opening reception with the artist on Saturday, March 6 from 3- 5 p.m. To limit the number of people in the gallery at one time, we will have staggered entry times. Please call 434-882-2620 or write LYDMGallery@gmail.com with your preferred time. The gallery is located at 841 Wolf Trap Road in Charlottesville and is open by appointment. Visit LYDM.co for more information.