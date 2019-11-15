Rural Avant-Garde: The Mountain Lake Experience Opening Reception

Contemporary art, interdisciplinary research communities, and traditional Appalachian culture converge in "Rural Avant-Garde: The Mountain Lake Experience," an exhibition showcasing the collaborative creative works that emerged from the Mountain Lake Workshop series, which spanned four decades.

Founded by artist and scholar Ray Kass in 1980 and co-organized with influential art critic Dr. Donald B. Kuspit, Dr. Howard Risatti, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA), the workshops integrated the arts and sciences in a dynamic experimental creative process that pushed past the traditional boundaries of art, dance, performance, and theater. Community centered from its inception, it demonstrated the relevance of the arts across disciplines, and foregrounds the present-day emphasis arts organizations place on social and participatory learning. Anchored in the idea that artist and audience can work dynamically together to create expressive, process-based art, the workshops ambitiously proposed that every community can create its own "high" art.

The workshop’s annual convening in rural southwest Virginia underscored the wealth of creative value found in traditionally underserved rural locales, and supported Kuspit’s call for contemporary art’s decentralization from urban centers. Local residents engaged in animated discussions of contemporary art theory with Donald Kuspit, Clement Greenberg, and Howard Rissatti. They worked side-by-side with leading contemporary artists such as John Cage, Cy Twombly, Howard Finster, and Sally Mann in the creation of experimental works of art. This exhibition is comprised of such works, many of which are now in museum collections, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Asian Art Museum, and the Whitney Museum of American Art. Several works, including large-scale installations, remain in Virginia at the VMFA, the Taubman Museum of Art, the Mountain Lake Workshop Archival Collection, and the LCVA. The exhibition reflects the expansive nature of MLW, and includes the work of 20 living artists in addition to those who have passed away, such as Cy Twombly, John Cage, and Howard Finster.