From Jimmy Hoffa to Jesse Owens, from public affairs to private griefs, from the horrors of World War II to the aching waste of Vietnam, family conflict to tender love, the American South to England’s Oxford, from mystical insight to ordinary pleasures, this 2nd edition of Running Again in Hollywood Cemetery offers poems that aim for clarity within complexity, power within beauty, and the authentically spiritual within the funkily physical.
Running Again with Ron Smith
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
