We all love our Virginia Wineries! Many of Virginia’s wineries are small, family owned businesses that are facing significant financial challenges due to the current pandemic as well as a very wet growing season. With tourism down an estimated 78 percent versus last year, tasting rooms closed, and weddings canceled or postponed, wineries have had to find new ways to operate.

What can WE DO to help? We can Run 4 VA Wine!

Virginia Wine Pass and Fun Run Racing have partnered to launch the first ever Run 4 VA Wine virtual race. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the participating VA Wine Pass winery of your choice.

All runners/walkers of all abilities are welcome! After you select your race distance, you can run, jog or walk anytime in the month of June. Please remember to follow all social distancing guidelines. After your run, record your time independently – we’re using the Honor System for this one! Race Distances offered include: 5K, 10k, or Half Marathon.

Register online at: http://run4vawine.com