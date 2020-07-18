Run First Wine Later 5K & 10K

Tarara Winery 13648 Tarara Lane , Leesburg, Virginia 20176

Patrick Woolley is excited to be a sponsor of the 2020 Run First, Wine Later 5K & 10K at 8:00 AM on July 18th. Join us for a virtual race that benefits The Arc of Loudoun, a local non-profit, dedicated to improving the lifestyles of children with disabilities and their families.

