Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics at Abingdon's Thursday Jams

For Fans of: Amy Winehouse, Charles Bradley, The Broadcast

May 31st

Doors: 6:30pm

Opening Act: 7pm

Headliner: 8-9:30pm

Deep,raw funk.

Stax-style Southern soul. Positively uplifting & ORIGINAL

Motown-channeling anthems.

Atlanta’s Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics are the heirs to the thrones of the old-school masters. But they’re much more than just a group of revivalists trying to create a period piece. Powerhouse singer Velle and her band will settle for nothing less than bringing these classic sounds glimmering into the now with a fresh, new contemporary sheen.

It’s this inviting and accessible bravado that has scored the band critical acclaim from outlets such as The New York Daily News, MTV, Paste and more. And in addition to their critical success, at a time when record sales are at an all- time industry low, the completely independent, DIY-minded Velle and the Soulphonics sold a quarter-million downloads of their single, “My Dear” on iTunes, landing them in the top 30 on Billboard’s Heatseeker charts and at

a stunning #4 on the iTunes R&B charts when their debut album It’s About

Time was released in 2012.

The group has shared bills with megastars and indie press darlings alike, including The Temptations, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Iggy Pop, Erykah Badu, Goodie Mob, Gary Clark Jr., Animal Collective, Feist, Bush, The Wailers, Dumpstaphunk, Bombino, Peaches, The Internet and Kendrick Lamar.

The most recent release "Broken Woman" is available for streaming online now.

This concert is part of the 6th annual Thursday Jams series, presented by Blue Ridge Beverage. Music will begin 7:00pm each Thursday at the Abingdon Market Pavilion, with a beer garden benefiting Abingdon Main Street opening at 6:30pm. A variety of food truck and local vendors will be on hand offering concessions. The events are free, family-friendly and attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and or blankets to enjoy the shows. No outside alcohol is allowed get more info at https://www.abingdonmusicexperience.com/thursday-jams