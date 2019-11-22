RUBBERBAND Dance Group

RUBBERBANDance creates a bridge between the grace and structure of classical ballet and the raw, improvisational moves of hip-hop. Montreal’s innovative company is stretching the limits of contemporary dance to create a fresh, new aesthetic. Their latest work, Vic’s Mix, showcases highlights of company founder Victor Quijada’s creations and the evolution of his signature dance technique, dubbed the RUBBERBAND Method, that he developed over a 15 year period of time. A native of Los Angeles, Quijada’s genre-bending style mixes his experiences from urban street and club scene dancing with his professional experience dancing with acclaimed postmodern and ballet companies. “Between them, the dancers and the choreographer seem like they have enough electricity to power the theater without any external circuits” (Dance Magazine).